Week 11 Fantasy QB Rankings: Must-starts, sleepers, potential busts at quarterback

Last week’s byes forced a couple top-flight fantasy quarterbacks to the sidelines (Patrick Mahomes and Matt Ryan), but only one notable signal-caller (Josh Allen) is missing from our Week 11 fantasy QB rankings. No offense to Nick Mullens, Nick Foles, and Daniel Jones, but let’s face it — they’re really only valuable in two-QB leagues or things have somehow gone horribly wrong. Fortunately, you shouldn’t be in that kind of a bind this week, as there are plenty of stars and a bunch of worthwhile sleepers in favorable matchups.

First, let’s start with the one big name who owners might consider sitting: Aaron Rodgers. He faces a tough matchup against the Colts, who entered Week 10 allowing the fewest fantasy points to QBs and shut down Ryan Tannehill. Rodgers has been matchup-proof this year, so he’ll be tough to sit, but there are plenty of replacement options if you decide to go that route.

WEEK 11 PPR RANKINGS:

Those sleepers include Kirk Cousins (vs. Cowboys), Cam Newton (@ Texans), and Teddy Bridgewater (vs. Lions), though Bridgewater’s status is in question after he suffered a knee injury in Week 10. If you really want to get bold, you can try Andy Dalton (@ Vikings) and whoever is starting for the Jets (@ Chargers), as both have top-five matchups. Jameis Winston and even Taysom Hill (vs. Falcons) could also be in play if Drew Brees (ribs) can’t go. It’s unclear exactly who would spend more time under center, but chances are it would be Winston. Hill would spell him on more designed rushing plays than he runs when Brees is healthy, but Hill would be a low-ceiling starter at QB (and a high-ceiling starter at TE in leagues where he’s eligible).

WEEK 11 STANDARD RANKINGS:

Other borderline quarterbacks who could be left on benches this week are Tom Brady (vs. Rams), Jared Goff (@ Buccaneers), Matthew Stafford (@ Panthers), Joe Burrow (@ Washington), and Ryan Tannehill (@ Ravens). Any of these QBs can still have good games — especially Brady and Stafford — but you don’t necessarily need to force them into your lineups given all the available sleepers.

Once again, this should be another high-scoring week from fantasy’s highest-scoring position. Weather could be a factor in a few spots, so watch the forecasts, but as long as conditions are reasonable, there will be plenty of points scored.

Note: Check back throughout the week, as we’ll continue to update our QB rankings up until kickoff based on the latest news and injury updates.

Week 11 Fantasy QB Rankings

These rankings are for four-point passing TD leagues.