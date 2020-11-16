Once again, we saw weather affect kickers last week, and we’re at the point in the season where that will be a constant worry. Our Week 11 fantasy kicker rankings don’t necessarily reflect that, as several solid kickers have too good of (outdoor) matchups to ignore — that is, unless there are valid weather concerns.

Guys like Joey Slye (vs. Lions), Chris Boswell (@ Jaguars), Randy Bullock (vs. Washington), Matt Prater (@ Panthers), Zane Gonzalez (@ Seahawks), and Brandon McManus (vs. Dolphins) are all in good spots and deserve starting consideration. If you’d feel better about using someone like Nick Folk (@ Texans), Mason Crosby (@ Colts), or Dan Bailey (vs. Cowboys) just because they’re indoors, then by all means do it, but it’s likely at least a few of the guys mentioned earlier will be playing in clear conditions, too. Also, Chase McLaughlin hit a 52-yard field goal in what was supposed to be a massive wind storm last week, so anything is possible.

Robbie Gould, Aldrick Rosas, Cairo Santos, and Tyler Bass are all on bye this week, and while none are necessarily lineup regulars, it’s likely at least a few are owned across various leagues. None are worth keeping through their byes, but keep in mind that they will be available heading into Week 12.

Greg Zuerlein, Younghoe Koo, and Harrison Butker will all be coming off bye this week (along with the Jets kicker), and all would be worth picking up and using the rest of the season. Koo and Zuerlein would be especially valuable since their home games are indoors.

NOTE: We’ll continue to update our kicker rankings to throughout the week, so check back for updates.

Week 11 Fantasy Kicker Rankings