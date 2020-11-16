Week 11 Fantasy Defense Rankings: Sleepers, busts, waiver-wire D/ST streamers to target

After a mediocre week for streaming defenses in Week 10, our Week 11 fantasy defense rankings are getting stronger. It’s easy to understand why. Last week, two of the worst offenses in the NFL, the Jets and the Cowboys, were on bye. Those two teams have been two of the three best offenses to target throughout the season, so with both returning, there will be an opportunity to find some new sleepers and streamers at the D/ST spot.

In Week 11, the Chargers get the pleasure of taking on the Jets while the Vikings will draw the Cowboys. Neither the Chargers nor the Vikings have been particularly good this year, but the Chargers should be a top-10 play given the issues New York has had generating offense. Prior to their bye, the Jets played well against the Patriots, but if the Chargers get Joey Bosa (concussion) back from an injury, their upside will be sky high.

Meanwhile, the Vikings aren’t necessarily a safe play, but they are a streamer worth considering. They have played better on defense against weaker offenses and had allowed 23 or fewer points to the Falcons, Packers, and Lions in three games before their Monday Night Football clash with the Bears. Even if Andy Dalton (concussion/COVID) returns, the Vikings should have a chance to pressure him and force him into some mistakes.

Beyond those two teams, the Dolphins (@ Broncos), Browns (vs. Eagles), and Washington (vs. Cincinnati) all have great matchups and can be trusted as worthwhile streaming options. The Dolphins are establishing themselves as one of the best defensive units in the NFL, so they should be scooped in the 43 percent of Yahoo leagues in which they’re still available. There’s real long-term potential with Miami.

Of course, it’s not all good news on defense. Typically, the Bears and the Giants would be among the best offenses to exploit, but they are idle in Week 11. The Bears also are usually a top-10 defensive start, so their absence will thin the rankings a bit in more ways than one. The other byes (Bills, 49ers) don’t have big impacts on the rankings, as those units had mostly been mid-tier options, at best, this season.

If you’re an owner of the Rams or Colts D/ST units, it may be a good week to sit them. The Rams have a tough matchup with a Bucs team that is stacked on offense, and while they’re prone to the occasional clunker, they should be able to handle the Rams if they can neutralize their two defensive stars (Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey).

Meanwhile, the Colts will take on the Packers, another great offense that might be getting even stronger with Allen Lazard set to return. The Colts D/ST just scored 12 fantasy points against a solid Titans offense, so they’re still playable, especially when you factor in that the Packers just allowed two turnovers, a sack, and a return TD to Jacksonville’s weak D/ST. Indianapolis still comes with a lot more risk than usual, though, so check the waiver wire for the sleepers mentioned above before locking in the Colts.

Week 11 Fantasy Defense Rankings