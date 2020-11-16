Walmart Canada reveals Black Friday 2020 ‘Early Deals’

Walmart Canada has released its Black Friday 2020 flyer, and there are a variety of tech deals found within.
It’s important to note that while many deals are available both online and in-store, there are a number that are in-store only. Here are some of the most prominent offers, broken down by category:
Computers/tablets
Gaming
- Final Fantasy VII Remake (PlayStation 4) — $49.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Ghost of Tsushima (PlayStation 4) — $49.99 (regularly $79.99)
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening (Nintendo Switch) — $49.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Nintendo Switch) — $49.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Mario Tennis Aces (Nintendo Switch) — $49.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Sandisk 128GB microSD card for Nintendo Switch — $29.98 (regularly $41.98)
- Seagate 2TB Hard Drive for PS4 or PS5 — $89.98 (regularly $127.98)
- Splatoon 2 (Nintendo Switch) — $49.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo Switch) — $49.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo Switch) — $49.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World (Nintendo Switch) — $49.99 (regularly $79.99)
Headphones/wearables
Mobile
- Chatr Moto E 2020 Prepaid Phone — $129.98 (regularly $150) [in-store only]
- iPhone SE 64GB (Rogers) — $0 with bonus $200 Walmart gift card [in-store only]
- LG Velvet 5G Postpaid Phone (Koodo) — $0 with bonus $300 Walmart gift card [in-store only]
- Samsung Galaxy A51 Postpaid Phone (Rogers) — $0 with bonus $200 Walmart gift card [in-store only]
- Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Postpaid Phone (Telus/Koodo) — $0 with bonus $300 Walmart gift card [in-store only]
TVs
The full list of deals can be found here. The “Early Deals” promotion runs from Thursday, November 19th to Wednesday, November 25th.
It’s important to note that the retailer’s main Black Friday event begins on Thursday, November 26th at 9pm ET online and on November 27th at 7am in-stores.
Last week, Walmart also explained how the in-store shopping process will work for Black Friday — read more on that here.