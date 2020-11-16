Wack 100 Wants A 50 Cent & The Game Verzuz Batttle

Wack 100, the manager of west coast rapper The Game has said he wants The Game to battle 50 Cent in a Verzuz battle.

“I got em to Shake hands and function in the same clubs together twice – With a little help from @unclemurda & @djkayslay It just might happen— All Respect @50cent you told me we was good let’s give em what they want @losangelesconfidential smiles everyday — #BridgingTheGap” he captioned a post shared to Instagram.

50 has not yet stepped into the Verzuz arena. He was challenged several times by Atlanta rapper, T.I. but declined. T.I. was then set to take on Jeezy but over the weekend, it was announced that Jeezy will now be taking on Gucci Mane.

Tensions between 50 Cent and The Game has been high for years — but could a Verzuz between the two put their past conflicts to bed once and for all.

And now that Jeezy is taking on Gucci — who will be battling T.I.?