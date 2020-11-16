Wack 100 Wants A 50 Cent & The Game Verzuz Batttle

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Wack 100, the manager of west coast rapper The Game has said he wants The Game to battle 50 Cent in a Verzuz battle.

“I got em to Shake hands and function in the same clubs together twice – With a little help from @unclemurda & @djkayslay It just might happen— All Respect @50cent you told me we was good let’s give em what they want @losangelesconfidential smiles everyday — #BridgingTheGap” he captioned a post shared to Instagram.

