W-League news, Michelle Heyman comes out of retirement with Canberra United

In 2019 Matildas striker, Michelle Heyman announced her mind and her body, needed a break from football.

Injuries and anxiety had started to weigh her down and she was no longer enjoying the game she’d loved for more than two decades.

“There was so much pressure always put on me to score goals and always do my best and it’s the one thing that I’ve sort of stepped back from,” she said.

Step back she did, Heyman hung up the boots for 12 months.

“I was struggling after all the camps I’ve been in, just travelling non-stop throughout every year, I was struggling with knee pain and ankle pain,” she said.

Michelle Heyman trains with the Matildas in 2018. (Getty) (Getty)

“I’ve been playing since I was 9 and that was my first year off, so that was the biggest thing mentally and physically that I needed.

“Now, I’m feeling fresh finally, so I think the year off was the best thing that could have happened to me.

“Coming back, it’s more of a positive feeling. I’m not taking any pain killers just to get into a training session, I’m finally feeling fresh and ready to go,” she said.

The rumours of a return starting swirling in August when one of her Instagram posts read, “Hands up if I should make a comeback to the W-League??”

“It was kind of a joke when I posted a photo on Instagram to see if I really should do the come back and I got so much positive feedback from it, it was nice to hear from other people that they wanted to see me back out on the field,” she said.

“I’m hoping to find my feet again and find that love. I started to really get annoyed with what football was doing to my life so I kind of just want to bring back that love that I had as a child of just being able to get on the field and run around and have some fun with it.”

Heyman is making her return, back where her career kicked off. The 32 year old striker has signed a one year deal with Canberra United.

“Canberra’s my home, I love it here. I never wanted to leave Canberra, things just happened so to get back here to the roots, where I actually began to succeed and become a Matilda, Canberra shaped me into the person I am.”

Heyman also excited about the prospect of training under former Matilda’s Assistant Coach Vicki Linton.

“I called Vicki, straight away, as soon as her announcement I was on the phone, gave her a call to say I’d like to come back at least to push myself to try and get back into the W-League.

“She said well you need to go play, so she sent me out to go play for Sydney Uni, told me to at least give it a go to see if physically I could handle it.”

Not only can she handle it but she has set herself a new target and that’s taking back her goal scoring record from Sam Kerr.

“I’ve held that record since season one and for her to take it, I was devastated, but definitely going to work towards that, within the first two weeks” she joked.