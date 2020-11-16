VW’s Electrify America rolls out ‘Plug,Charge’ payment feature for some EV owners By

© .
() – Volkswagen AG (DE:) unit Electrify America said on Monday it has rolled out a new payment feature that would allow some customers to pay for charging their cars by plugging the vehicles into its charging stands.
The new feature, “Plug,amp;Charge”, will let owners of vehicles such as the 2021 models of the Porsche Taycan, Ford Mustang Mach-E and Lucid Air bypass the need to manually pay by cash, card or app at Electrify America’s more than 500 U.S. charging stations, it said.
After an online registration, the charger will identify, authenticate, authorize and bill the customer’s registered account for the charging session, Electrify America said. (https://
