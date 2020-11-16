VW’s Electrify America rolls out ‘Plug,Charge’ payment feature for some EV owners By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
2

© .

() – Volkswagen AG (DE:) unit Electrify America said on Monday it has rolled out a new payment feature that would allow some customers to pay for charging their cars by plugging the vehicles into its charging stands.

The new feature, “Plug,amp;Charge”, will let owners of vehicles such as the 2021 models of the Porsche Taycan, Ford Mustang Mach-E and Lucid Air bypass the need to manually pay by cash, card or app at Electrify America’s more than 500 U.S. charging stations, it said.

After an online registration, the charger will identify, authenticate, authorize and bill the customer’s registered account for the charging session, Electrify America said. (https://

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR