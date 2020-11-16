Ulysses Diaz lands world-record three-second KO

Cuban boxer Ulysses Diaz landed the fastest knock out in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship history after launching himself at American debutant Donelei Benedetto off the starting bell.

In a wild movement, Diaz lunged forward and managed to land a devastating overhand right that sent Benedetto crashing to the ground.

The referee immediately stepped in and called an end to the fight. The three-second official time is the fastest KO in BKFC history and could very well be one of the fastest stoppages in professional combat sports.

Diaz, a 39-year-old light heavyweight, now boasts two first-round knockouts from two fights in the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship.

He also holds a has a 12-1 record in professional boxing (11 KOs), a KO win in MMA in the Titan MMA competition.