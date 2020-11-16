Trump Finally Admits Biden Won!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

On Sunday, President Donald Trump finally admitted that President-elect Joe Biden won November’s election — before doubling back.

“He won because the Election was Rigged,” Trump said in one Sunday morning tweet. 

#TrumpConcedes began trending on Twitter before he then tweeted, “I concede NOTHING! We have a long way to go.”

Now he is back to insisting that his party won, despite the fact that Biden won both the popular vote and the votes from the electoral college. And Biden beat Trump by exactly the same number of electoral votes that Trump beat Hillary Clinton by in 2016.

