Trump Finally Admits Biden Won!!

On Sunday, President Donald Trump finally admitted that President-elect Joe Biden won November’s election — before doubling back.

“He won because the Election was Rigged,” Trump said in one Sunday morning tweet.

#TrumpConcedes began trending on Twitter before he then tweeted, “I concede NOTHING! We have a long way to go.”

Now he is back to insisting that his party won, despite the fact that Biden won both the popular vote and the votes from the electoral college. And Biden beat Trump by exactly the same number of electoral votes that Trump beat Hillary Clinton by in 2016.

TRUMP SAYS HE RESPECTS WOMEN

Former President Barack Obama spoke on Sunday on CBS’ 60 Minutes, slamming Trump’s refusal to leave the White hOUSE.

“And when your time is up then it is your job to put the country first and think beyond your own ego, and your own interests, and your own disappointments,” Obama said. “My advice to President Trump is, if you want at this late stage in the game to be remembered as somebody who put country first, it’s time for you to do the same thing.”

He also slammed members of the GOP for supporting Trump’s false claims of widespread voter fraud.

“I’m more troubled by the fact that other Republican officials who clearly know better are going along with this, are humoring him in this fashion. It is one more step in delegitimizing not just the incoming Biden administration, but democracy generally. And that’s a dangerous path,” he said.