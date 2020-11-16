Travelers can now get US passports in as little as 4 weeks with Bitcoin By Cointelegraph

Travelers can now get US passports in as little as 4 weeks with Bitcoin



A California-based visa and passport processing company announced it would be accepting as a form of payment as the U.S. State Department’s operations are beginning to return to normal.

According to a Nov. 6 announcement from passport and visa expeditor Peninsula Visa (NYSE:) based in San Jose, the company stated it would be giving customers the option to pay for select passport services using Bitcoin (BTC). Backed by retailer payment facilitator Coinbase Commerce, Peninsula Visa will be offering passport renewals and name changes in addition to applications related to second passports. U.S. citizens over the age of 16 are allowed to hold one “primary” passport book or card valid for 10 years in addition to a second one valid for 4 years.

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph