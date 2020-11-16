Titomic Appoints Mr. Norbert Schulze as Interim CEO

Article content continued

Titomic Chairman Dr Andreas Schwer, commented:

“Norbert’s an industry veteran with a proven track record working in complex environments and bringing new technologies to clients within global defence and manufacturing industries. His appointment is part of the new Board’s efforts to strengthen the execution of Titomic’s strategic vision and transformation into a global additive manufacturing company and create value for shareholders.

“On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Jeff for his contribution as Managing Director and we’re delighted that he will continue as Executive Director of the Board and CTO”.

Interim CEO Norbert Schulze said:

“It’s an honour to accept this position on an interim basis. As a team, Titomic’s employees have worked hard to position Titomic as a leading global additive manufacturing company. Our mission won’t change and I’m committed to driving the transformation, creating value for our shareholders and clients, and fulfilling my role as interim CEO of this outstanding Company.”

Titomic’s Executive Director & CTO Jeff Lang added:

“I welcome the chance to work alongside Norbert to execute the new Board’s vision for commercialisation for all stakeholders. As a Senior Executive, Board member and major shareholder, I’m committed to succeed in my new role and believe in our strategy to position Titomic as a global leader in the additive manufacturing industry. While we have made significant progress in the last few years, we must continue to develop our operations and innovation across the Company.”

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201116005323/en/

Contacts

Peter Vaughan

Phone: +61 3 9558 8822

Email: [email protected]

#distro