Tiffany Haddish Has Emotional Moment on People’s Choice Awards Red Carpet

The actress, who bags The Female Movie Star of 2020 award at the event for her movie ‘Like a Boss’, is spotted crying while gracing the red carpet and the reason is totally relatable.

Tiffany Haddish was among the celebrities who attended the 2020 People’s Choice Awards which took place on Sunday, November 15 at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. Gracing the red carpet, the “Girls Trip” actress looked stunning in a floral dress.

The comedienne, who oozed sexiness in the plunging Prabal Gurung dress that also featured a thigh-high slit, completed her look with a pair of dangling earrings and pretty shoes. Despite looking incredible as ever, Tiffany was spotted crying on the red carpet and the reason was totally relatable.

Tiffany, who bagged The Female Movie Star of 2020 award for her movie “Like a Boss” that night, revealed that she grew uncomfortable because it’s been a while since she put on makeup. “Prepare yourself for the rocky road. People see you on the top and say, ‘she’s so lucky, must have been so easy, personality is amazing, oh, my god, want to be her best friend.’ Let me tell you something, it’s not easy, it’s up and down roller coaster, you cry a lot, I’m crying now because I haven’t worn makeup in so long, my eyeballs are like what is this?” she joked.

“trying to suck up the tears, stay strong. I haven’t worn heels in a minute but it’s what we do to style and profile… Blood, sweat and tears,” the girlfriend of rapper Common added.

During her award acceptance speech, Tiffany talked about the importance of loving one’s self. “I like me and that’s what I’m rolling with; if you love me, fantastic,” the star said. She later gave a “shoutout to anyone going through depression or stress this year” and “all the people in Africa struggling this year.”

At the award-giving event, Tiffany was also tapped as to present Tyler Perry with the People’s Champion award. “He taught me how to invest in property how you can borrow money–use somebody else money to make your money grow, pay them back, turn around, do it one more time and, yeah, can’t really explain it right now,” she gushed over Tyler, who helped her become financially savvy after rising to fame.

Calling Tyler “instrumental” to her career, the 40-year-old star went on to say, “Took him 45 minutes to explain to me and two more times, but once he taught me that, I have learned how to make my finances grow I’ll never be homeless again, never. Never.”