Tiffany Haddish Flips Out After McDonald’s Employee Won’t Allow Her To Use The Restroom

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2

Tiffany Haddish fumed on social media after a McDonald’s employee refused to allow the Hollywood star to use the restroom.

“I went in there just so I could use the restroom and I wanted to buy something. The Lady said, ‘No you can’t use the restroom, the restroom isn’t working’. I said ‘Can I use the men’s restroom?’ She said ‘No you can’t use the men’s restroom and besides you have to be a customer,” Haddish explained.

Haddish then says she offered to buy $100 worth of food from the restaurant, but was still refused entry.

