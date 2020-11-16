Thunder trade Chris Paul to Suns

NBA teams were allowed to make trades beginning on Monday, and the Oklahoma City Thunder wasted no time moving Chris Paul.

Paul has been traded to the Phoenix Suns in a deal that also involves Ricky Rubio, according to multiple reports. The trade will send Paul and Abdel Nader to Phoenix in exchange for for Rubio, Kelly Oubre, Ty Jerome, Jalen Lecque and a 2022 first-round pick.

There were reports last week that the Suns had conversations with the Thunder about Paul, but it was unclear if CP3 would be receptive to playing for Phoenix. The 35-year-old wants to play for a contender, so there was some question about whether he felt the Suns qualify as one. Apparently he does.

The Suns are not considered one of the better teams in the NBA, but they went 8-0 in the NBA bubble in Orlando and may be turning a corner. A recent report claimed Devin Booker wants out of Phoenix, but the trade for Paul could, and likely will, change that.

Paul, 35, is set to make $85 million over the next two years. He averaged 17.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game last season, proving he is still capable of producing.