Thunder trade Chris Paul to Suns

The last few years have been quite busy for Paul, to say the least. The 35-year-old was traded to the Houston Rockets from the Los Angeles Clippers in 2017, and then Houston dealt him to the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2019 as part of a deal for Russell Westbrook, who now wants out of that organization.

With Paul now 35 years old, it appears the Thunder are thinking more about their future than their present. Three of the four players they acquired from Phoenix are 24 years old or younger, with Rubio the oldest at 30.

Rumors about a potential Paul trade to the Suns surfaced last week, and the 10-time All-Star addressed the reports during a recent appearance on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,” saying he can only control what he can and that the league is constantly changing.

Now that it appears he’s officially a member of the Suns, we’ll have to wait for his full reaction. For now, Phoenix fans can look forward to the veteran teaming up with Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton.

The 2019-20 campaign was Paul’s 15th season in the league, and he still managed to put on a show. The native of North Carolina averaged 17.6 points, 6.7 assists and 5.0 rebounds while leading the Thunder to the playoffs.

As the head of the NBPA and one of the league’s most prominent voices, Paul surely will provide the Suns with something that they’ve been after for a while: veteran leadership.

This deal probably is only the first of many to be made this week. The 2020 NBA Draft is set to take place on Wednesday, and many teams already are active in both free agency and trade discussions.