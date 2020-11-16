The Wayne Bennett mistake Maroons must rectify in decider

Queensland forward Josh Papalii may have accepted the blame for Queensland’s Game Two loss but Maroons selector Darren Lockyer says coach Wayne Bennett needs to accept some responsibility.

Speaking to Wide World of Sports’ QLDER, Lockyer pointed to questionable decisions made by coach Wayne Bennett regarding Queensland’s bench rotations, which led to Papalii missing the first 20 minutes of the second half. The prop made runs for 72 metres, 27 post-contact metres and 22 tackles, while scoring a try and also finding himself in the sin-bin.

Papalii is regarded as the best prop in the game and Lockyer believes not having the Canberra forward in the line-up after going down 18-4 at the break hurt Queensland’s chances of coming back.

“Papalii is the most inspirational forward in the team and he didn’t play the first 20 minutes of the second half,” Lockyer said.

Queensland Maroons coach Wayne Bennett. (Getty) (Getty)

“When he came on he scored a try. Same with Dunamis Lui; I think he only got back on with five minutes to go. I’m not sure what the strategy was there but Papalii needs to be out there more.”

Queensland vs New South Wales State of Origin 2020: Round 3 Suncorp Stadium – Wednesday November 18th, 9:10 am Swipe to view more

Papalii crossed for Queensland’s second try of the night within minutes of returning to the field but by that stage the game was already over.

The Raiders star managed to find himself in the headlines for the wrong reasons late in the match when he lost his temper when tackling NSW forward Angus Crichton, pulling his opponent’s hair.

“We started well, but I felt like we let them off the hook pretty easy. You can’t give Teddy (James Tedesco) and (Cody) Walker the easy ball they had. We were always going to pay,” Papalii said.

“I feel like a lot of that was my fault, not setting the platform for Chez (Daly Cherry-Evans) and Ben Hunt to play off.

“I’m the oldest in the middle and I was very disappointed in my performance. I need to be better and get the young boys on the back of that.”