The Project Management Institute Announces Winners of 2020 PMI® Awards

Nguyen Si Trieu Chau, LIMC, PfMP, PgMP, PMP, PMI-ACP, PMI-RMP, PMI-SP, IPMO-E, PMO-CP

Lt. Dimitrios Zaires Exec. MSc, MBA, CMILT, PMI-RMP

Roman Reznikov

Dr. Ritu Ahuja, PMI-ACP, MRICS

PMI® Research and Academic Award Winners:

PMI Research Achievement Award– This award recognizes and honors an individual or group of individuals whose work has significantly advanced the concepts, knowledge, and practices of project management through a published body of academic research.

Professor Monique Aubry, PhD, MPM

PMI Linn Stuckenbruck Teaching Excellence Award – This award recognizes and honors an individual faculty member for excellence in teaching project management, and for their strong commitment to improving and enhancing project management curricula in higher education.

Callum Robert Kidd (University of Manchester)

PMI Project Management Journal®Paper of the YearAward – This award recognizes the best paper published in the Project Management Journal in the previous year.

“How Digital Information Transforms Project Delivery Models” by Professor Jennifer Whyte

PMI David I. Cleland Project Management Literature Award – This award recognizes the author(s) of a published book that significantly advances project management knowledge, concepts, and practice.

“Project Management: A Benefit Realisation Approach” by Professor Ofer Zwikael and John R Smyrk

Find the list of PMI award winners: https://www.pmi.org/about/awards/winners

