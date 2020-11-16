The Macbook Air is so Cheap for Black Friday It Could Be a Mistake

Black Friday deals arrived early this year and there are a lot of great tech discounts to be found. As part of Amazon’s Black Friday deals, the 13-inch MacBook Air is currently on sale for just $850 — down $250 from the usual $1000 — after an automatic discount at checkout. This is one of the best Black Friday MacBook deals we’ve seen to date, so don’t think too long about it, buy it now! If you’re looking for something different, there are a lot of other Black Friday laptop deals floating around.

This particular model of the MacBook Air has 256GB of storage and a hefty 8GB RAM for all your productivity needs. The 13-inch Retina display is crystal clear, too — you can do everything from game, stream, and work with this MacBook. The display features TrueTone technology as well so your screen will look great both indoors and outdoors. You can also use heavy productivity apps like Photoshop or Premiere Pro and dish out vivid photos and videos all day long. There are even added security measures like Touch ID so your new laptop can be unlocked with just your fingerprint. The FaceTime HD camera and enhanced bass speakers add to the allure of this particular MacBook Air as well. Other features like the backlit keyboard and wide touchpad also allow you to work through all hours of the day, in any lighting condition — the world is your workspace.

You even have two USB-C ports for additional connectivity and a lengthy 11-hour battery life so you never have to worry about your laptop powering down in the middle of a heavy workday. This MacBook Air also weighs in below three pounds, so you should have no trouble commuting or lugging it around — just make sure you have a sturdy backpack. There are even three different colors to choose from, so you can pick a tone that matches your personality.

With a clear retina display, all-day battery life, and a powerful operating system, the 13-inch MacBook Air is a great buy for students and professionals alike. You need to act fast though, at such a low price we don’t expect this MacBook to stay in stock for long. Buy it now at the reduced price of $850.

