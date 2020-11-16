The Kardashians ‘Will Never Be Friends w/ Larsa Pippen Again’

Larsa Pippen’s recent interview about the Kardashian is the final nail in the coffin for their friendship.

It seems Larsa spilled entirely too much tea — and they will never speak with her again.

“The family is definitely disappointed and angry Larsa would share what she did in the interview, but not really surprised because they feel like Larsa is just using them to further her career at this point,” a source told HollywoodLife.

“They’ll never be friends with her again… that’s for sure,” the source confirms, noting that the family is “not losing sleep over this by any means.”

The source says Larsa is copying the Kardashian’s publicity tactics.

“They won’t be responding at all as they feel it would just be adding fuel to the fire and they won’t be feeding in. The family knows she learned a lot from them when it comes to publicity which is why she’s replicating their model and using their platform against the family that taught her how to keep herself relevant,” the insider added.