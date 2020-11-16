The Kardashians ‘Will Never Be Friends w/ Larsa Pippen Again’

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
3

Larsa Pippen’s recent interview about the Kardashian is the final nail in the coffin for their friendship.

It seems Larsa spilled entirely too much tea — and they will never speak with her again.

“The family is definitely disappointed and angry Larsa would share what she did in the interview, but not really surprised because they feel like Larsa is just using them to further her career at this point,” a source told HollywoodLife.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR