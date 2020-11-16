The ’90-yard rushing touchdowns’ quiz

After getting whupped last week by the Saints on national TV, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Bucs were hoping to “bounce back” in Week 10 against Carolina, and bounce back they did. Brady had 341 yards through the air and four total TDs in the 46-23 win. The biggest play of the game came courtesy of Ronald Jones II, who took a Brady handoff and scampered a franchise-record 98 yards for the score. Brady, Jones and the Bucs will try to keep things going next week when they host Aaron Donald and the 6-3 Los Angeles Rams on “Monday Night Football.”

Which brings us to today’s quiz of the day. Touchdown runs of 90 or more yards are a rare feat in the NFL. In the Super Bowl era, a player has rushed for a touchdown of 90 or more yards on just 29 different occasions. So with that in mind, how many of these players can you name in five minutes?

Good luck!