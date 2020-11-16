The 2020 Hurricane Season in Rewind

The 2020 hurricane season, which brought destructive storms from Central America to the Gulf Coast of the United States and beyond, has proved to be one for the record books.

The storms began before the hurricane season officially kicked off, with the formation of Tropical Storm Albert in mid-May, two weeks before the official start of the Atlantic season on June 1.

In August, midway through the six-month season, scientists upgraded their outlook to say 2020 would be “one of the most active seasons,” and said they expected up to 25 named storms by the it was over. By November, even that upgraded expectation was exceeded: There have now been 30 named storms — 13 of them hurricanes — breaking a record set in 2005, when 28 storms grew strong enough to be named. Fifteen that year became hurricanes.

The latest storm, Hurricane Iota, was swirling toward Central America, a region still recovering after a hit from Hurricane Eta two weeks ago. Iota, on Monday as strong as a Category 5 hurricane, was expected to make landfall on the border of Nicaragua and Honduras on Monday night and was forecast to produce catastrophic winds and dump up to 30 inches of rain in the area all week.