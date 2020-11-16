Texas A,M-Ole Miss postponed due to COVID-19

The Texas A,amp;M Aggies will be sidelined a second consecutive week due to COVID-19 issues.

Texas A,amp;M confirmed on Monday that Saturday’s showdown with the Ole Miss Rebels has been postponed “due to the continued quarantine of individuals” within the football program. The Aggies had this past weekend’s game versus the Tennessee Volunteers scrapped because of positive coronavirus tests and subsequent quarantines.

That Texas A,amp;M-Tennessee clash was moved back to Dec. 12, meaning the Aggies and Rebels don’t share an open date through the original end of the regular season. However, the SEC could shift the contest to Dec. 19 as long as Texas A,amp;M isn’t playing in the league title game.

The SEC presented Dec. 19 as an open date for teams not competing for the conference championship after four Saturday contests, including Texas A,amp;M-Tennessee, were removed from the calendar because of coronavirus-related setbacks.

The Aggies are 5-1 and second behind only the undefeated Alabama Crimson Tide in the SEC West. Alabama crushed Texas A,amp;M 52-24 on Oct. 3.

Texas A,amp;M will now hope to be cleared to host the LSU Tigers on Nov. 28. Ole Miss (3-4) is scheduled to host the Mississippi State Bulldogs that same day.

Mississippi State travels to play at the Georgia Bulldogs this coming Saturday evening.