Techstars Launches the Sustainability Challenge

“The goal is actionable impact,” adds Simms. “The winners’ journey with Techstars won’t end in a competitive victory. We will partner them with mentors from our global participating partner network so they can immediately begin working on building out real-world solutions that will affect meaningful change.”

Building a Strong Network of Mentors and Investors

Techstars Pathfinder Membership matches corporate innovators with exactly the right startups who can turn innovative ideas into business opportunities and open new revenue streams. The ultimate goal is to speed corporate innovators to action. That can mean establishing partnerships, building proofs of concept, identifying and seizing investment opportunities, or acquiring teams, technologies and/or customers.

The Techstars Sustainability Challenge is the anchor project for bringing together a group of members in 2020 to drive real progress toward a more sustainable world.

About Techstars

The Techstars worldwide network helps entrepreneurs succeed. Founded in 2006, Techstars began with three simple ideas — entrepreneurs create a better future for everyone, collaboration drives innovation, and great ideas can come from anywhere. Now we are on a mission to enable every person on the planet to contribute to, and benefit from, the success of entrepreneurs. In addition to operating accelerator programs and venture capital funds, we do this by connecting startups, investors, corporations, and cities to help build thriving startup communities. Techstars has invested in more than 2,200 companies that today have a combined market cap valuation of more than $30 Billion. www.techstars.com

