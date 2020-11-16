Taylor Swift Responds To Scooter Braun Selling Her Masters

On Monday, Variety reported that Scooter Braun sold Taylor Swift’s masters for $300 million.
Against Taylor’s wishes, Scooter acquired her masters when his company, Ithaca Holdings, purchased Taylor’s old label, Big Machine. In a lengthy Tumblr post last year, Taylor explained why this was her “worst-case scenario.”
Well, now, Taylor has spoken out about Scooter and the acquisition and sale of her masters again in a lengthy post on her socials.
“For the past year, I’ve been trying to regain ownership of my master recordings,” Taylor wrote. “With that goal in mind, my team attempted to enter into negotiations with Scooter Braun.”
Taylor said Scooter’s team wanted her to sign an NDA that prevented her from speaking about Scooter unless it was positive. She said this was before she was able to even look at the financial records of Big Machine.
“He would never even quote my team a price. These master recordings were not for sale to me,” Taylor said.
A few weeks ago, Taylor said her team received a letter that said her music, videos, and album art had been purchased by Shamrock Holdings.
Taylor said, at first, she was willing to partner with Shamrock, but after reviewing the conditions and realizing Scooter would still be profiting, Taylor changed her mind.
“I have recently begun re-recording my older music and it has already proven to be both exciting and creatively fulfilling. I have plenty of surprises in store.”
“I love you guys, and I’m just gonna keep cruising, as they say,” Taylor ended her statement, referencing her No. 1 hit, “Shake It Off.”
Taylor also attached the letter she sent Shamrock, where she explicitly states that she has no interest in partnering with them, if Scooter is still in the picture.
“If I support you, as you request, I will be contributing to these future payments to Scooter Braun and Ithaca Holdings,” Taylor wrote. “I simply cannot in good conscience bring my self to be involved in benefiting Scooter Braun’s interests directly or indirectly.”
PERIOD!!!!!! You tell them, Taylor. Your art, your masters, your discography. Don’t let anyone push you around.
To read Taylor’s statement and letter, click here.
