Tagovailoa expected playing in the NFL ‘to be a lot harder’

The 6-3 Miami Dolphins are now just one game back of the Buffalo Bills for first place in the AFC East thanks to rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who has won his first three games as the team’s starter.

Tagovailoa’s most recent victory came over fellow rookie QB Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Following the contest, Tagovailoa spoke about his process of getting comfortable at the NFL level, admitting that a “good defensive scout team” helped him develop weeks before hitting the field, per Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio.

“I expected it to be a lot harder,” Tua said of playing in the NFL, “not that it’s not hard.”

Tagovailoa’s short three-game sample certainly has shown how much promise the young QB has, but he’ll face much greater challenges in the coming weeks. The 22-year-old will have to close out the season against the Kansas City Chiefs, New England Patriots, Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills, which won’t be easy.

Still, it’s hard to ignore his impressive numbers through three weeks. Tagovailoa has completed 63.6% of his passes for 519 yards and five touchdowns against no interceptions. He also has 15 carries for 34 yards on the year.

If he can go at least 2-2 in his final four games of the year, which will be tough, he’ll solidify himself as Miami’s QB of the future.