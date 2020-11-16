State of Origin, Damien Cook and James Tedesco are Blues’ best weapon

It’s usually a team’s halves pairing that has the biggest influence over the outcome of a game, but so equally matched are the Blues’ and Maroons’ No.6 and 7 that they negate each other’s effect.

That’s where NSW’s real game-winners, Damien Cook and James Tedesco, come into play.

The hooker and fullback were electric in the Blues 34-10 Game Two trouncing over the Maroons, and come the series decider on Wednesday will prove the deciding factor, says Sharks great Paul Gallen.

“When you look at the two teams, the halves almost cancel each other out because they’re both such quality players,” Gallen told Wide World of Sports’ The Blueprint.

“But I think the Blues have a definite advantage in the hooking role. Damien Cook is such a threat coming out of dummy half. He’s so fast. Whenever there is only one marker, he’s going.

“James Tedesco is regarded as one of the best in the game. He’s got extra responsibility on his shoulders with the captain role, I think it’s something that he’s embraced, and it’s suited him. I expect them to be pivotal in the result next week.”

Rugby league legend Peter Sterling went a step further, suggesting NSW are at their best when the ball is in Cook’s hands and James Tedesco is surging behind him looking to be played in.

That’s a combination made all the more dangerous by a dry track brought about by the late-spring series reshuffle, which has allowed the speedsters to capitalise off their agility.

“NSW are at their best when Damien Cook is passing the ball to James Tedesco because it means he’s finding space out of dummy half and Tedesco is pushing up, as he does better than anyone in the competition,” Sterling said.

“And the fast pitch is fanatic for them. Going up to Suncorp stadium there isn’t going to be dew up there so they can use that speed and footwork.

“When cook gets out, then Tedesco and everyone gets up, that’s when NSW are at their very best.”