South Australia COVID-19 outbreak ‘a good lesson for all of Australia’

South Australia’s coronavirus outbreak is a “good lesson for all of Australia”, Deputy Chief Medical Officer Professor Michael Kidd says.

“We expected we were going to get further outbreaks as we continued to have people coming into Australia, both returning travellers but also those importing and exporting our goods for us.”

South Australians have been congratulated for their response.

“We’ve seen a very swift and rapid response with the testing, contact tracing, isolating and the public doing their part as well,” Professor Kidd said.

“Most importantly, the people of Adelaide doing as they should and lining up to get tested. Congratulations to everybody.”

He said despite this “very worrying ” for all Australians, he is not concerned about large crowds at tomorrow night’s State of Origin decider in Brisbane.

“One of the things that we know about the stadiums and the sporting events is that they are controlled and they are being carried out in a COVID-Safe way,” he said.