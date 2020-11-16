Some Nets players don’t want James Harden to join team?

Reports surfaced on Sunday that James Harden prefers to play for the Brooklyn Nets if he ends up being involved in trade discussions. While the thought of reuniting with Kevin Durant and joining Kyrie Irving is enticing for Harden, some Nets players may not want the three-time scoring champion to join their team.

According to SNY’s Ian Begley, some Nets players were contacted by “people around Harden” about the possibility of the guard joining the team. Not all of them were in favor of the proposal.

“One possible destination Harden could land is in Brooklyn with the Nets, but according to SNY sources, the support for such a trade wasn’t universal,” Begley wrote. “People around Harden contacted some Nets players to discuss the possibility of the perennial All-Star joining the team, per SNY sources. Some were supportive, but not all players contacted about a potential Harden-to-Brooklyn deal were in favor of it, sources said.”

The opinions that matter the most in Brooklyn are Durant’s and Irving’s. If those two players want Harden in New York, then it’ll probably happen. However, it appears Irving may not be so keen on teaming up with Harden in the first place. According to Rick Kamla of SiriusXM NBA Radio, the six-time All-Star doesn’t want Harden to join the team.