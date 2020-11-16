Sinbad’s Family Faithful and Optimistic About His Recovery From Stroke

WENN/Tony Forte

Without offering any details when the health emergency took place, members of the ‘Jingle All the Way’ star’s family are asking fans to continue praying for the 64-year-old’s healing.

“Jingle All the Way” star Sinbad is on the road to recovery after suffering a recent stroke.

The 64-year-old comedian’s family members shared the news with fans on Monday (November 16), explaining they are hopeful he will be back to his best soon.

“It is out of sincere love that we share Sinbad, our beloved husband and father, is recovering from a recent stroke. Sinbad is a light source of love and joy for many generations,” they wrote in a statement, which did not detail when the health emergency took place.

“While he is beginning his road to recovery, we are faithful and optimistic that he will bring laughter into our hearts soon.”

“Our family thanks you in advance for your love and support and ask for continued prayers for his healing. We also ask that you please respect our privacy during this time. Thank you.”

Fans were sending well-wishes upon knowing his recent health scare. “Praying for that brilliant, sweet angel!!!” one wrote in the comment section. “Pops will be back in no time !!! Praying for your recovery gods already taken care of it,” another user added.

Sinbad, real name David Adkins, is known for his stand-up comedy routines and for roles on shows like “A Different World”, which also starred Lisa Bonet, Marisa Tomei, Jada Pinkett Smith, Dawn Lewis and Jasmine Guy throughout its run, and “The Sinbad Show”. His credits also included 1990s movies “Jingle All the Way”, “Coneheads”, and “First Kid”. Meanwhile, Sinbad’s recent series is “Rel“.