Silofit Expands Network of Private, On-Demand Fitness Spaces with the Launch of Three Micro-Gyms in Toronto

“We launched our business in 2018 with a view to disrupting the out-of-home fitness industry. And today, while most gyms are contracting because of the pandemic, we are accelerating our expansion plans given the demand we are seeing for our space,” said Wilfred Valenta, co-founder and CEO of Silofit. “In the past year, we have grown from two Silos to eight. And now, with the additional funding and strategic support from our investors – which are in the technology, sports, and real estate sectors – we are incredibly well positioned to continue on this path.”

Silofit now operates a total of eight Silos, including five in Montreal. Three of its Montreal Silos were launched in the past six months and two were operational this time last year.

Seed funding round extended, closing at $3.5 million

In November 2019, Silofit announced that it had raised $1 million in a seed funding round led by Whitecap Venture Partners and Courtside Ventures, with participation from NFL player, Ndamukong Suh. Given the growth potential for Silofit amid the pandemic, the round was extended earlier this year, bringing the total amount of seed funding raised to $3.5 million. The seed extension enabled the addition of Alate Partners as a strategic investor focused on the intersection of technology and real estate. Silofit has raised a total of $4.2 million in funding since the company was founded in 2018.

In 2020, the Silofit team has grown from a team of four people to 21. The funding will be used to support Silofit’s continued expansion, with an eye to operating Silos in 20 locations across Montreal and Toronto, and in a major U.S. market by the end of 2021. Silofit is also using the funding to build out its software platform and service offering for personal trainers, with plans to offer a mix of space, software, and services that enable personal trainers to manage all aspects of their business and free them from the high commissions currently paid to traditional gyms.

