Shraddha Kapoor starts off her day in a healthy way

Time and again we’ve been told about the importance of including any fruit in our diet. This is mainly because fruits cover up almost all the essential nutrients required for our body to function and carry out chores throughout the day.

However, one actress who’s following this advice is Shraddha Kapoor. The actress took to social media today and shared a picture of a bowl full of sliced papaya that she enjoyed with some chaat masala on top. The actress’ caption for the post read, “papeeeeeta and chaat masala #fruitlove #healthyyummy” Take a look at her post below.

The main health benefits of consuming papaya include reducing the risk of heart disease, diabetes, cancer, aiding in digestion, improved blood glucose control in people with diabetes, lowering blood pressure, and improving wound healing.