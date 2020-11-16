Shah Rukh Khan to collaborate with Kartik Aaryan?

Ever since his last release in 2018, Shah Rukh Khan has taken a deep interest in production. Now, even though he’s all set to return in front of the camera, it seems like his interest in production is still on the rise.

If reports are to be believed, the actor’s banner Red Chillies Productions is currently developing half a dozen projects and one of them will include Kartik Aaryan. A source close to the project revealed, “The script of the film is locked and the makers are planning to roll it around mid-next year. Kartik has shown his interest and is currently discussing his dates before he commits to the film. However, the talks so far have been positive and it’s just a matter of fact Kartik signs on the dotted line.”

Considering Kartik’s steep rise in popularity in the last few years, this surely does not come as a surprise.