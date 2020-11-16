SEC FOOTBALL TV SCHEDULE FOR GAMES OF NOVEMBER 28

SEC Staff

The SEC Office on Monday announced the start times and television networks that will televise its games on Saturday, November 28, the tenth weekend of the SEC regular season.

The traditional SEC Network triple-header on November 28 will feature Arkansas at Missouri in the first game of the day, Mississippi State at Ole Miss in the afternoon window and Georgia at South Carolina in primetime.

The SEC on CBS game will feature Auburn at Alabama.

Saturday, November 28, 2020:

Arkansas at Missouri, Noon ET/11 am CT on SEC Network

Kentucky at Florida, Noon ET/11 am CT on ESPN

Auburn at Alabama, 3:30 pm ET/2:30 pm CT on CBS

Mississippi State at Ole Miss, 4 pm ET/3 pm CT on SEC Network

LSU at Texas A,amp;M, 7 pm ET/6 pm CT on ESPN

Georgia at South Carolina, 7:30 pm ET/6:30 pm CT on SEC Network

Tennessee at Vanderbilt, 7:30 pm ET/6:30 pm CT on SEC Network Alternate