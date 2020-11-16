Scotland Yard warns religious leaders not to hold communal church services

Scotland Yard has slammed faith leaders for ‘deliberate, dangerous and flagrant attempts’ made to ignore coronavirus regulations.

The force has issued a stark warning to religious bodies across the Capital amid a spate of gatherings which police say are putting lives at risk.

This comes after officers stopped 30 worshippers who had gathered at The Angel Church in Clerkenwell, London, on Sunday for a service.

Lead pastor Regan King, 28, said he wanted to hold the baptism in defiance of the restrictions because he ‘served a greater good’.

In a letter to faith leaders, Commander Catherine Roper said: ‘There have been small pockets where religious venues have breached the regulations, potentially putting people in danger of spreading the virus.

‘This is deeply regrettable and, in the interests of public safety, we have attended those incidents and ensured that crowds are dispersed.

‘As our city continues our collective fight against the virus, I would urge places of worship and Faith communities across London to observe the current restrictions, which includes faith venues being available for ‘independent prayer’ only.’

The Met said enforcement action will be taken where ‘deliberate, dangerous and flagrant attempts have been made to ignore the regulations, as well as ignoring the instructions and advice of officers.’

On Sunday, two police vans and a police car were parked outside the The Angel Church while around four officers stood at the entrance to stop people from entering.

Pastor Regan King said: ‘We were told not to have a baptism and police began to block people from entering the church, so we decided to make other arrangements.

‘There were 20 people here initially and it built up to about 30.’

Asked why he had decided to breach the restrictions, Mr King said: ‘Because I believe we serve a greater good. We have a greater good than whatever this is.’

Police allowed 15 people to remain inside the church, while another 15 took part in a socially distanced outdoor service nearby.