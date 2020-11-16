Saudi Aramco hires banks for multi-tranche bonds -document By

DUBAI () – Saudi Aramco (SE:) has hired a group of banks ahead of a multi-tranche U.S. dollar-denominated bond issuance, a document from one of the banks arranging the deal showed on Monday.

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:), Citi, HSBC, JPMorgan (NYSE:), Morgan Stanley (NYSE:), NCB Capital, BNP Paribas (OTC:), BOC International, BofA Securities, Credit Agricole (OTC:), First Abu Dhabi Bank, Mizuho, MUFG, SMBC Nikko and Societe Generale (OTC:) were hired to arrange investor calls starting on Monday.

A benchmark multi-tranche offering consisting of 3-, 5-, 10-, 30- and/or 50-year tranches will follow, subject to market conditions.

