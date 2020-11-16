Samsung will not launch a Galaxy Note 20 successor next year, says new rumor

Last week, Samsung leaker Ice Universe claimed that the company’s upcoming Galaxy S21 Ultra will have S Pen support. The leaker has now posted a new tweet saying, “there is currently no information on the development of the Galaxy Note 21 series.”

An unusual clue: There is currently no information on the development of the Note21 series. pic.twitter.com/RBzzwsg8Cg — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) November 15, 2020

Max Weinbach, who also has an impressive track record when it comes to Samsung leaks, has posted a list of flagship phones that the company is expected to launch in 2021. Interestingly, the list doesn’t include the successors to the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, two of the best Android phones in Samsung’s current lineup. He also adds that three of the seven flagship Samsung phones launching next year will have S Pen support.

Samsung flagships to expect this year: S21 FE

S21

S21+

S21 Ultra

Z Fold 3

Z Flip 3

Z Fold FE — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) November 15, 2020

Aside from the Galaxy S21 Ultra, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 has also been rumored to feature S Pen support. Unlike the Galaxy Note series devices, however, rumors suggest the Galaxy S21 Ultra may not be bundled with an S Pen in the box. It isn’t expected to have a dedicated S Pen slot, either.

If Samsung has indeed made up its mind and is finally ditching the Note series next year, the company will likely shift its focus to foldable phones in the second half of the year. The Galaxy S20 FE successor is also expected to debut sometime in the second half of 2021.