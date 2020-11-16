Sam Darnold out indefinitely with shoulder injury

The bye week wasn’t enough for New York Jets third-year quarterback Sam Darnold to recover from the lingering injury affecting his throwing shoulder. It’s now possible he’s played his final down as the club’s starting signal-caller.

Per Rich Cimini of ESPN, coach Adam Gase confirmed that Darnold won’t play in this coming Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

While the Jets aren’t yet placing the 23-year-old on injured reserve, a move that would force him to miss a minimum of three games, Darnold is considered out indefinitely. He is scheduled to begin a recovery throwing program at some point ahead of the Nov. 29 showdown with the Miami Dolphins.

Veteran and one-time Super Bowl Most Valuable Player Joe Flacco will return to the lineup during Darnold’s absence. Flacco completed 18-of-25 passes for 262 yards and three touchdowns with an interception in a loss to the New England Patriots on Nov. 9 that dropped Gang Green to 0-9 on the year.

Darnold first suffered a sprained AC joint during the Oct. 1 loss to the Denver Broncos and missed two games because of the setback. According to ESPN stats, he is 29th out of an eligible 30 players in total QBR (39.7).

With the Jets headed toward “earning” the first pick in next year’s NFL Draft and the right to select Clemson Tigers star QB Trevor Lawrence, shutting Darnold down through Week 17 could be what’s best for the futures of the franchise and the young player who could potentially salvage his career elsewhere.