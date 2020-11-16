Sam Burgess’ ex-wife Phoebe admits to going public with allegations

Sam Burgess’s ex-wife has confirmed she went public with allegations about the former Souths star, telling a court she didn’t want to cover up for a toxic system within the NRL.

Phoebe Burgess gave evidence in Moss Vale Court against Burgess today who is charged with intimidation.

The hearing into allegations he threatened her father Mitch Hook began one month after The Australian newspaper splashed allegations of domestic violence and drug use.

Asked by Burgess’ barrister Phillip Boulten SC if she had approached the newspaper, she said they had come to her with rumours first.

“I gave it to what I felt was a trustworthy publication, so I was not covering up and contributing to a system that I believe failed myself… and failed Sam Burgess.”

It was put to her that she was aware of the damage that would do to his reputation.

“If that was the consequence of truth being told then I understand that would have been a by-product of those events” she responded.

In a triple-zero call played to the court Ms Burgess told the operator he had threatened and abused her father.

“I don’t want this to be public… I just know he’s angry.”

When presented in court today with call records she acknowledged she called a barrister in Brisbane and a second lawyer before police.

Ms Burgess said she had no recollection of calling Sydney Williams QC who was a “friend”.

But her father told the court he did call him for legal advice, describing him as his “legal counsel”.

“Did you tell your daughter Phoebe etc you were seeking legal advice?”

“They were aware I was making phone calls,” Mr Hook responded.

It was put to him that he had said to Burgess on the day of the alleged intimidation: “I’m going to destroy you, if it’s the last thing I do I’m going to destroy you and your career.”

He had earlier told the court Burgess’ eyes were “wild” when he stood over him with a pointed finger and said, “I’m going to get you.”