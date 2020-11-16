Rockport, fire department continue discussions after members raise concerns

Members of the Rockport Fire Department decided against going through with their plan to resign at 6 p.m. Friday night as discussions between the volunteer department and the town continue.

“After developments on the situation arose throughout the week, the department as a whole has realized that the best course of action will not be to stand down, and instead to fight this through until a completely satisfactory and effective resolution has been met,” a statement from the department said.

“We will continue to provide fire services to the town of Rockport at full capacity, responding to all calls for service with zero hindrance of response and quality of service,” the statement read. “Our dedication to this town is everlasting, and we apologize to the townspeople for placing that dedication in question or jeopardy.”

About 95 percent of the department, numbering 30 overall, promised to resign Friday night after delivering a letter to the town’s selectmen Monday, citing a list of demands and concerns. Among the demands were calling for the removal of Mark Schmink, the town’s Director of Emergency Services, as well as Assistant Fire Chief Steven Abell Jr.

A couple of the concerns were addressed early on. The town agreed to allow the firefighters to train again following a meeting on Wednesday. Town officials also clarified that the department would remain a volunteer force; members of the department feared it would be dismantled in favor of a full- staff.

In a press release, the Board of Selectmen said discussions with the department are ongoing.

“There certainly is a lot to evaluate given the nature of the demands and allegations made in that letter, which come on the heels of certain personnel actions involving the Department, including the placement of the Chief on administrative leave,” the release said. “We ask for the public’s patience in allowing us to do the work required to properly, fairly, and thoroughly review the allegation – a rush to judgement without that opportunity does a disservice to us all.”

Along with acknowledging ongoing conversations, the release said the town plans to hire an outside consultant to consider the concerns the department has. Selectmen will also discuss the department during a meeting on Tuesday.

In their statement, the members of the department said they want control returned to the chief.

“The pandemic may prove to be a burden on some aspects of training and meetings, but no company on the Fire Department has been able to hold a single meeting or training since March of this year,” the statement said. “The fire department demands fair and equal treatment. We will not tolerate any belittling, scolding, unfair reprimanding, suspension, and termination of its fellow members from administration. We will not stand for this any longer.”