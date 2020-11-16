Report: Lakers’ Caldwell-Pope to decline player option

While he is open to offers, a return to the Lakers isn’t completely off the table. General manager Rob Pelinka could potentially match any offer Caldwell-Pope receives without breaking the bank.

Caldwell-Pope was L.A.’s third most consistent player throughout the 2020 playoffs, behind only LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The 27-year-old averaged 10.7 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists while shooting 41.8% from the field and 37.8% from three-point range.

With Rajon Rondo also headed for free agency, it would be a mistake for the Lakers to pass up the opportunity to keep Caldwell-Pope around for the future.