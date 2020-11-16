Report: Lakers’ Caldwell-Pope to decline player option

The latest news surrounding Los Angeles Lakers guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope doesn’t come as a surprise.
Caldwell-Pope will decline his $8.5 million player option for the 2020-21 season and become a free agent, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. He’s expected to have a number of suitors when free agency begins.
While he is open to offers, a return to the Lakers isn’t completely off the table. General manager Rob Pelinka could potentially match any offer Caldwell-Pope receives without breaking the bank.
Caldwell-Pope was L.A.’s third most consistent player throughout the 2020 playoffs, behind only LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The 27-year-old averaged 10.7 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists while shooting 41.8% from the field and 37.8% from three-point range.
With Rajon Rondo also headed for free agency, it would be a mistake for the Lakers to pass up the opportunity to keep Caldwell-Pope around for the future.
Erin Walsh is a Boston sports fan through and through. Although many think Boston sports fans are insufferable, Erin tries to see things from a neutral perspective. Her passion is hockey, and she believes defense wins championships. In addition to covering sports for Yardbarker, she covers Boston sports for NBC Sports Boston. Follow her on Twitter @ewalsh90