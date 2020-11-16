Ravens TE Boyle out for season after gruesome knee injury

The Baltimore Ravens were upset by Cam Newton and the New England Patriots on “Sunday Night Football,” but they dropped more than just their record.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh confirmed after the game that Nick Boyle suffered a season-ending left knee injury in the third quarter of Sunday’s 23-17 loss, according to ESPN’s Jamison Hensley.

After making a four-yard catch, Boyle took a hit to his left leg, causing it to bend awkwardly. Patriots linebacker Terez Hall went right into the side of Boyle’s knee, and players immediately signaled for trainers to come onto the field.