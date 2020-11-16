Ranking all 31 NHL reverse retro jerseys, from worst to first

The wait is over for NHL fans ready to see adidas’ “reverse retro” jerseys.

After weeks of speculation, and a few drool-worthy teasings by the NHL and teams alike, the homage to old-school hockey jerseys is officially here.

Released on Nov. 16, the jerseys pay respect to each franchise’s history with a modern twist.

“NHL team jerseys have long carried deep historical significance for avid and casual hockey fans,” noted Brian Jennings, the NHL’s chief brand officer and senior executive vice president in the press release. “Through the years, the design of each team jersey has evolved to balance history and authenticity with cultural touchpoints. The Reverse Retro program is a celebration of the hockey jersey’s confluence of nostalgia, style and broad appeal.”

The first time all 31 franchises were involved in creating alternate jerseys, teams will don the new looks over the course of the upcoming season. Fans can buy their own beginning on Dec. 1.

But as with any new jerseys, there were, of course, hits and misses. Here’s how they rank: