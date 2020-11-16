Queensland Rugby League legend Paul ‘Fatty’ Vautin reveals skin cancer scare

“I went to my GP he said, ‘don’t like the look of it’, did a biopsy and the biopsy came back, turning, about to turn cancerous,” Vautin said.

The 61-year-old was immediately told to use a skin cream that destroys precancerous and cancerous cells by peeling off skin.

“I’ve been on the cream and I’ve been hiding under the bed for a few weeks and I’m just started to come out now,” he said.

‘Fatty’ urged all Queenslanders to get any suspicious marks on your skin checked by a doctor.

“Whether it’s on top of your head, on your leg on your arm, whatever,” he said.