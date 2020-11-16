Princess Diana’s Most Iconic Outfits

The biker shorts and crewneck! A LOOK!
This weekend, Season 4 of The Crown dropped on Netflix and, with it, Princess Diana of Wales entered the chat:
Now, Princess Di had some iconic fashion moments™ — including her wedding dress which, IMO, they nailed the recreation of in the series — so here are some of her best outfits that live rent free in my mind, and will continue to do so, for the rest of time:
1.
There is, as seen above, the SHOW STOPPING wedding dress:
2.
The pink-and-red shift dress with the accompanying hat:
3.
The casual crewneck and sporty blazer combo:
4.
Speaking of casual…the neon biker shorts and navy crew neck:
5.
The red-and-black plaid blazer:
6.
The red beret and matching dress:
7.
The “black sheep” jumper:
8.
The pink-and-red plaid jacket with the matching black beret:
9.
The purple overcoat and matching hat:
10.
The matching green ensemble with Prince Harry:
11.
The baby pink co-ord:
12.
The baby blue strapless and matching neck scarf:
13.
The sapphire blue sequins dress:
14.
The neon-green-and-purple bathing suit:
15.
The pink jumper and gingham pant:
16.
Last, but certainly not least, THE. LITTLE. BLACK. DRESS:
What’s your fave Princess Diana look? Let us know in the comments below! Because, I think we can ALL agree that Princess Di…
