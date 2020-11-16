Princess Diana’s Most Iconic Outfits

The biker shorts and crewneck! A LOOK!

This weekend, Season 4 of The Crown dropped on Netflix and, with it, Princess Diana of Wales entered the chat:


Des Willie / Netflix

The resemblance is…uncanny.

Now, Princess Di had some iconic fashion moments™ — including her wedding dress which, IMO, they nailed the recreation of in the series — so here are some of her best outfits that live rent free in my mind, and will continue to do so, for the rest of time:

1.

There is, as seen above, the SHOW STOPPING wedding dress:


Fox Photos / Getty Images, Courtesy Everett Collection

Randy from Say Yes To The Dress is shaking.


2.

The pink-and-red shift dress with the accompanying hat:


Georges De Keerle / Getty Images

Did Princess Diana invent color blocking…methinks yes!

3.

The casual crewneck and sporty blazer combo:


Tim Graham / Tim Graham Photo Library via Get

The is the embodiment of how I try to dress each and everyday.

4.

Speaking of casual…the neon biker shorts and navy crew neck:


Anwar Hussein / WireImage

ATHLESIURE WAS INVENTED BY PRINCESS DIANA!

5.

The red-and-black plaid blazer:


Georges De Keerle / Getty Images

Move over, Cher Horowitz!

6.

The red beret and matching dress:


Tim Graham / Tim Graham Photo Library via Get

I wish I looked this good while traveling.

7.

The “black sheep” jumper:


Tim Graham / Tim Graham Photo Library via Get

Princess Di walked so Harry Styles could run.

8.

The pink-and-red plaid jacket with the matching black beret:


Anwar Hussein / WireImage

9.

The purple overcoat and matching hat:


Princess Diana Archive / Getty Images

You know what they say — purple is the color of royalty.

10.

The matching green ensemble with Prince Harry:


Tim Graham / Tim Graham Photo Library via Get

I would love to see baby Archie in this ‘fit.

11.

The baby pink co-ord:


Tim Graham / Tim Graham Photo Library via Get

*Elle Woods has entered the chat.*

12.

The baby blue strapless and matching neck scarf:


Tim Graham / Tim Graham Photo Library via Get

IDK how anyone was able to watch the films at Cannes when Princess Diana looked like this on the red carpet!

13.

The sapphire blue sequins dress:


Tim Graham / Tim Graham Photo Library via Get

Alexa, play “Crazy For You” by Madonna.

14.

The neon-green-and-purple bathing suit:


Michel Dufour / WireImage

This is a bitchin’ one piece.

15.

The pink jumper and gingham pant:


Tim Graham / Tim Graham Photo Library via Get

I’m pretty sure this exact outfit can be seen on a mannequin in Urban Outfitters.

16.

Last, but certainly not least, THE. LITTLE. BLACK. DRESS:


Princess Diana Archive / Getty Images

The sweetheart neckline! The choker! The pumps! Truly, ahead of its time.

What’s your fave Princess Diana look? Let us know in the comments below! Because, I think we can ALL agree that Princess Di…

