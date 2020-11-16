Photos: Kriti Kharbanda’s OOTD is chic and comfy



Kriti Kharbanda is without a doubt one actress who is slowly climbing the ladder of success. She has been in the news for her relationship with Pulkit Samrat too and the pair looks great together. Not just that, apart from her acting and her personal life, Kriti’s fashion sense is also something that keeps the audience involved from time to time. Today, we snapped the actress as she stepped out to shoot for her upcoming project.



What caught our attention was her chic attire. She wore a denim jumpsuit which was perfectly fitted and he accessorized it with a camel coloured belt. Kriti looked lovely as she stopped and posed for the paparazzi before heading in. Check out her latest pictures below.