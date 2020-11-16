Pankaj Tripathi promises that he won’t be seen playing a gangster next year on screen

Pankaj Tripathi surely has had a great year at the movies. Despite the lockdown his movies released on the OTT platforms and his performances received rave reviews. Gunjan Saxena and Ludo, two of his direct-to-digital releases saw him in two different avatars and the audience loved it. His hit web series Mirzapur came out with its second season which again made the viewers take notice of him.



Today the actor spoke to Mumbai Mirror as he celebrates the festive-season with his family in Goa. When the actor was asked by the daily that some of his fans believe that he’s been seeing too much in crime dramas here’s what the actor had to say, “I agree that I’ve done several gangster roles. But in Gunjan Saxena I was an army veteran and a father, and it was different. The audience was still reeling from my gangster turn in Mirzapur when Ludo came along. I’m seen so frequently on screen now that people get confused, there is so much to remember.” He further adds that his forthcoming roles has him playing a lawyer, a man fighting his rights and a cricket-team manager, and hence he promises in this interview saying, “I guarantee that for the next year, I will not play a gangster.”





The actor’s role in Ludo where he plays a quirky gangster has been loved by all. He’s being flooded with praises for his role in this Anurag Basu’s film and the actor gives the credit to his director whom he fondly calls dada. Pankaj Tripathi agrees that he was taking up a lot of work and did a lot of films and took up offers that came his way in the last 2-3 years. He has Mimi, ’83 and Kaagaz releasing next year in 2021 and he has many other offers up his sleeve. Pankaj Tripathi is surely the busiest actor in town and viewers can’t have enough of him.