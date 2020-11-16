OpenVault study: 8.8% of US broadband subscribers used at least 1TB/month in Q3, up from 4.2% in Q3'19, and about 1% used at least 2TB/month, up from 0.36% YoY (Jon Brodkin/Up News Info Technica)

Jon Brodkin / Up News Info Technica:

