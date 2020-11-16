Only 5k People Turned Up To Trump’s ‘Million MAGA March’!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

President Trump aimed to show just how much support he has behind him after he lost the presidential election — but only 5,000 supporters showed up to his Million MAGA March this weekend.

Joe Biden won the 3 November election but Trump is refusing to concede. On Friday, he was projected as the winner in the state of Georgia — making him the first Democratic candidate to take the state since 1992.

