NFL playoff picture: Which of the AFC’s six 6-3 teams will make 2020 postseason?

The AFC playoff picture is straight forward at the top.

Pittsburgh (9-0), Kansas City (8-1) and even Buffalo (7-3) look like decent bets to make the postseason given where they are in their respective divisions.

The rest of the AFC playoff picture is a 6-3 mess. Six teams are 6-3 – and most of them have favorable schedules over the next seven weeks. There are several head-to-head matchups that will factor in, but it appears that a 10-6 record will be the minimum buy-in to get one of those four remaining spots under the NFL’s expanded playoff format.

Here’s what could make that even messier: Sporting News believes all six teams — Baltimore, Cleveland, Indianapolis, Las Vegas, Miami and Tennessee — could easily hit that 10-6 mark. You might want to get to 11 wins just in case.

What then? Be ready for tiebreakers. Here is a closer look at those six teams, their remaining schedules and a result that could factor in when the tiebreaker procedures are applied.

NFL POWER RANKINGS:

Ravens, Seahawks in a free fall; Kyler Murray’s Cardinals enter top 10

(Getty Images)

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/32/59/lamar-jackson-2-101920-ftr_16v79rh1k8rcz1p826bo5omix0.png?t=1096757293,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Baltimore Ravens

Remaining schedule: vs. TEN, at PIT, vs. DAL, at CLE, vs. JAX, vs. NYG, at CIN

Opponents’ record: 29-34-1

Lowdown: The loss to the Patriots will only be made worse if the Ravens can’t get at least a split the next two weeks against the Titans and Steelers. Baltimore also AFC North road trips to Cleveland and Cincinnati, but the other three opponents on the schedule — the Cowboys, Jaguars and Giants — have a combined 1-13 record on the road. The Ravens should be good to go, but that Cleveland game looms large.

Result that could factor in later: The Ravens beat the Colts 24-10 on Nov. 8. Use in case of emergency.

Projected finish: 12-4

(Getty Images)

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/30/c1/baker-mayfield-110420-getty-ftr_1vnpwl7c0kwac1qfu7enqzs1qa.jpg?t=-1805960035,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Cleveland Browns

Remaining schedule: vs. PHI, at JAX, at TEN, vs. BAL, at NYG, at NYJ, vs. PIT

Opponents’ record: 28-35-1

Lowdown: Cleveland typically embraces for the worst-case scenario, so we’ll pencil in losses to the Titans, Ravens and Steelers even if we believe the Browns can win at least one of those games. A victory against either Baltimore or Pittsburgh would be huge. That’s what makes this week’s game against the Eagles a tone-setter. A win there, and a 10-win season should be in the cards. That tag-team running game of Nick Chubb of Kareem Hunt will be useful in December.

Result that could factor in later: The Browns have the head-to-head advantage on the Colts, but they lost to the Raiders.

Projected finish: 10-6

(Getty Images)

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/40/33/philip-rivers-111120-getty-ftr_47xwwgml0kds13qvrfhjt67bz.jpg?t=-1207213035,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Indianapolis Colts

Remaining schedule: vs. GB, vs. TEN, at HOU, at LV, vs. HOU, at PIT, vs. JAX

Opponents’ record: 33-30

Lowdown: Indianapolis has the toughest schedule remaining of the six teams. The key will be getting at least a split in the next two games against Green Bay and Tennessee — a pair of home games at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Colts are 3-2 on the road this season, so we are tentatively chalking up the matchups at Las Vegas and Pittsburgh as losses. The best way in is to take care of business in the AFC South.

Result that could factor in later: Cleveland beat Indianapolis on Oct. 10.

Projected finish: 10-6

MORE: The NFL’s expanded playoffs, explained

(Getty Images)

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/f0/80/derek-carr-111320-getty-ftr_ib2zuhjjxr9q1a495rw2wfomp.png?t=-1003055907,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Las Vegas Raiders

Remaining schedule: vs. KC, at ATL, at NYJ, vs. IND, vs. LAC, vs. MIA, at DEN

Opponents’ record: 28-35

Lowdown: Even if the Raiders lose to the Chiefs, the opportunity to run the table over the last six games is there knowing there are three straight home games from Week 14-16. The matchups against the Colts and Dolphins are huge, but it’s a 4-1 record on the road that is more impressive.

Result that could factor in later: Las Vegas beat Cleveland 16-6 on Nov. 1.

Projected finish: 11-5

(Getty Images)

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/87/3a/tua-tagavailoa-110120-getty-ftr_1ncispwcb178p1c05wrccsq8dz.jpg?t=-2051945875,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Miami Dolphins

Remaining schedule: at DEN, at NYJ, vs. CIN, vs. KC, vs. NE, at LV, at BUF

Opponents’ record: 30-33-1

Lowdown: The Dolphins have won five in a row, and Tua Tagovailoa has yet to lose as a starter. Miami must be perfect over the next three games against the Broncos, Jets and Bengals — teams with a combined 5-20-1 record. Imagine if Miami has an eight-game win streak heading into a two-week home stretch against the Chiefs and Patriots. It’s a tough schedule on the back half, and Miami has a chance to play their way through it.

Result that could factor in later: Miami lost to the Bills and Patriots in Weeks 1-2.

Projected finish: 10-6

(Getty Images)

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/89/1/derrick-henry-101920-ftr_f5edcg8l8djx19cd6wjvuxcsi.png?t=1096757293,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Tennessee Titans

Remaining schedule: at BAL, at IND, vs. CLE, at JAX, vs. DET, at GB, at HOU

Opponents’ record: 32-31

Lowdown: The Titans’ season could hinge on playing three teams with 6-3 records over the next three weeks. The rest of the schedule is manageable aside from the Week 16 trip to Green Bay. Tennessee needs to win the run-back with Indianapolis in order. The team that doesn’t win the AFC South is going to caught in a mess for the final three spots.

Result that could factor in later: Tennessee beat Buffalo 42-16 on Oct. 13, a win that could come in handy if strength of schedule is a tiebreaker.

Projected finish: 10-6

Verdict

All this assumes the Bills don’t fade in the AFC East and the Patriots (4-5) don’t make a second-half playoff push.

So who gets in?

The AFC South is a coin flip, and it might come down to which team can beat the Packers. The Ravens are good for one of the wild card spots. We think the Raiders take advantage of a soft schedule. That’s going to leave the last spot to the AFC South runner-up between the Colts or Titans, the Dolphins and the Browns. In that case, get ready for those tie-breakers.

Ten wins won’t necessarily get you in.