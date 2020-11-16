NFL injury replacements who went on to became stars

Todd Rosenberg-Icon Sportswire

Favre would have taken the Packers’ QB reins soon, but the way it happened makes him an injury replacement. The Falcons picked the Hall of Famer in the 1991 second round and stashed him behind Chris Miller, who made the Pro Bowl that season. New Packers GM Ron Wolf sent the Falcons a first-round pick for Favre in 1992, and after sixth-year incumbent Don Majkowski suffered an ankle injury in Week 3, Favre did not allow another Packer passer to start until Week 1 of the 2008 season. In between, Favre started 253 games, became the only NFLer to win three straight MVPs and led the Packers to a Super Bowl title.